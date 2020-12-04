1/1
June C. Walch
June C. Walch, 92, of Manchester, died December 2 at home surrounded by family. Born in Portland, Maine she lived most of her adult life in Manchester where she was Chair of the English Department at Illing Junior High for many years. In retirement she and her husband Allan traveled extensively, settling in KezarFalls, ME where her happy memories abounded. Besides husband Allan, she is survived by sons Barry and Bryan, daughter Pam Constantine; seven grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. A Celebration of Life will be held in KezarFalls in the summer, details to be announced later. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneral home.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
