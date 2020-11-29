June M. (Gramlich) Cohan, 84, of Avon, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a long and valiant struggle with cancer. June was born to George and Elizabeth (Maxwell) Gramlich and raised in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1954 and in 1957 married Edward C. Cohan, Jr., of Pawtucket, RI. They began their 63 years together in Dallas, TX. June was the consummate homemaker, raising her family in many locations including Ridgefield, CT, and Cumberland, Barrington and Westerly, RI. After two decades in Florida, where she enjoyed golf, tennis and sunshine, June and Ed settled near family in Avon, CT. June was creative and could often be found working at her sewing machine, making gifts for those dear to her. She enjoyed sports, rooting for the Red Sox and playing golf with Ed well into her later years. She loved sharing a meal of fresh seafood with her family and friends, especially clams she dug in Quonochontaug Pond with Ed and lobsters she purchased on nearby docks. June had many hobbies, but her greatest joy in life was spending time, laughing and reminiscing with her family. She will be dearly missed. June was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Ed, her children and their spouses, Susan and Robert Reeve, Stephen and Tracy Cohan, Kimberly and George Zweiner, her grandchildren Allison Reeve Wilson (Ryan), Kristen Reeve Quirk (Kevin), Megan Cohan, Michael Cohan, Max Zweiner, Sam Zweiner, and great granddaughter Grace Wilson. June is also survived by her sister-in-law Janice Cohan Mottinger and her husband Donald of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, her sister-in-law Ann Gramlich of Rochester, NY, her sister-in-law Ann Gramlich of Camarillo, CA, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Donald and Richard Gramlich and her beloved canine companions. Her life will be celebrated at a later date in the spring when she is laid to rest at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
at www.donate3.cancer.org
. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.