It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic unexpected passing from a devastating fall on May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hartford Hospital head trauma unit. Our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, June French Norton was born in New Britain, CT, July 24,1929, a daughter of the late Martin and Blanche (Roy) French. She was the loving wife and soul partner of Donald Norton of 68 years this May 21st. They were the picture of long-lasting never-ending love. She was employed as a secretary in the Receiving Dept. at Stanley Works in her younger years and was a life-long parishioner of St. Paul Church in Kensington. She had a very rich life with both tragedy and joy. She was a breast cancer survivor of 22 years and loved running in the for several years until her mid 80's, where she would relish pushing the limit and coming in with a fast time. Her medals and trophies were a testament to her love of competition. She loved her job being a "runner" at Berlin Senior Center bingo games and will be missed by her many friends there. She enjoyed many vacations with Don and her family to Cape Cod, many bus trips, camping all over the United States and cruising to the Bahamas. June loved to grow tons of flowers in her beautiful gardens and enter them every year in the Berlin Fair for which she was awarded numerous ribbons and beautiful trophies for her First-Place entries. Her biggest job in this life was taking care of her sons and daughter and their families. She was a very creative person who loved making all sort of things like Christmas decorations, crocheting baby blankets and quilts, sewing beautiful clothing and matching mother daughter dresses, poodle skirts, holiday outfits and a christening gown for her granddaughters she made from her wedding gown. She leaves her daughter Sherry Lynn (Anthony) Daddabbo of Plainville, her daughter in law Geri Norton of Plainville, her sister Blanche (Richard) Boughton of Bristol, her grandchildren, Meghan (Dan) Sattler, Kristin Matthew), Kerry( Lowell) Barger, Ryan Norton and fiancée, Katie Greatorex and Jessica Norton. She leaves her two great grandsons, Trey Daddabbo-Barger and Vincenzo Ficaro and soon to be third great grandson, Nico Ficaro and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also her special helpful neighbors, Hugh and Anna McCaig and Peter and Carmel Bennett who had a special loving bond with June and Don. She was predeceased by her two beloved sons, Scott and Todd Norton and her brothers, Martin, Earl, Kenneth, William, Emil French and a sister Ann Lamont. How Will My Children Remember Me? Eating popcorn in the living room, the silhouette of the hand on the refrigerator that I put up like it was a Renoir. The committees and meetings I served on. Cleverly coordinated way I matched the green in the drapes with the green in the sofa. Pies, cakes, breads for every holiday and birthday. The Halloween costumes made by hand. I hope they don't remember the color of their room or the mud on the rug or dirt on the walls but the laughter and the tears and all the fun we had together. Written by June Norton.We will love and miss you forever Mom, (Grandma June)Now you are our guardian angel in Heaven God bless and keep you. Friends and family are invited to call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St. Kensington on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church, Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019