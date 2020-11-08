June U. McNally, 92, of Unionville, CT, died Thursday October 21, 2020 at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, CT. She was born in Hartford to the late Walter B. and Katherine (Schoen) Umberfield. She and her family moved to Unionville in 1951 and she lived there for the rest of her life. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas W. McNally, Jr. and her brother, Richard B. Umberfield of Windsor Locks. She is survived by her loving children Thomas W. McNally, III of Harwinton, CT, Cheryl L. McNally of Unionville, CT and Mark W. McNally of Barkhamsted, CT, by her beloved grandchildren Chivon C. McNally of Saratoga Springs, NY and Ryan T. McNally and his wife Julianna S. McNally of Simsbury, CT, her brother Walter S. Umberfield of South Windsor, CT, and several nieces and nephews. June was an indomitable spirit that loved life, taking on new experiences when opportunities arose. With her long time traveling companion Jean Crompton (also of Unionville), June travelled to Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and (multiple times) Disney world, as well as travelling to Singapore and Ireland with her sisters-in-law. As active members of Memorial United Methodist Church in Avon, CT, she sang in the choir (joining while her son, Mark, was director) and she Jean also took on the tasks of creating, repairing or replacing the paraments (giant banners, smaller banners, table & lectern hangers, etc.) used in services at the church. After becoming legally blind due to dry macular degeneration, she still experimented with new recipes (heard on cooking programs) and served them at church activities, often with great success. Per June's request, there were no calling hours. A memorial service for her will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Memorial United Methodist Church, Avon, CT. Attendance will be governed by state COVID-19 restrictions (limited seating, social distancing, mask wearing), but the service will be live-streamed for those who otherwise wish to attend (to follow the stream, go to either Facebook or YouTube, search for "Avon Mumc" and select the Avon MUMC page retrieved). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church of Avon (867 West Avon Road, Avon, CT. 06001), to the Lion's Club Low Vision Center (P.O. Box 4035, Windsor Locks, CT 06096-4035) or to a charity of choice
in her honor. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
