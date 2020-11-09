Dr. Juris B. Ozols, Ph.D (1935-2020) of Avon, Connecticut entered into eternal rest on Sunday May 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Dr. Ozols was born in Riga, Latvia in 1935, he and his family escaped Riga after an invasion by the Russians in 1944. The family initially went to Stuttgart, Germany but found refuge in a displaced persons camp in Fellbach, Germany from 1944-1949. The family found initial refuge farming in Wyoming, but found permanent sanctuary in Seattle in 1950. He received his bachelor and PhD degrees from the University of Washington. After several years of postdoctoral study at the University of Washington, Seattle, he came to the University of Connecticut Health Center as an Assistant Professor and found member of the Department of Biochemistry in 1968. He received numerous grants from the NIH throughout his career. He went on to become Professor and spent his career studying liver drug metabolizing enzymes and was well published in the biochemical journals. He mentored a number of research scientists and physicians during his career and continued throughout his life to remain in contact with them. Always interest in the progression of their careers and offering advice along their career paths. He loved his family and friends, was well traveled around the world, and spent much time returning to his homeland he so loved, Riga, reading, music and fine dining were among his many interests. He is survived by 2 Brothers, Imants, Vitauts, Nephews, Ivars Ozols, Eric Ozols and Godson, Olafs Ozolins.



