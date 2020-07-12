1/1
Justin M. Kingston
1987 - 2020
Justin Michael Kingston beloved son, brother of Jordan Wade Kingston and Jordan's family, Stephanie Kingston (Lawler) and son Jacob passed away on July 7, 2020 at 33 years of age. Justin was born on May 25, 1987 to parents Michael Kingston and Laurie Major. Justin was always there, the first to help others in anyway he could. Making people smile, laugh and his extreme compassion, Kindness and motivation in life made the world a better place! He showed his eagerness to help others from an early age, beginning with the Boy Scouts of America. He then went on to join the Canton Volunteer Fire Cadets as well as the Pine Meadow Volunteer Fire Cadets, learning the values of integrity, brotherhood and selflessness. This tradition continued when he joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves in 2012 as an Infantryman discharging at the rank of Corporal. Justin was also a distinguished Park Police in the United States Park Service where he found his love of Florida. Most recently he had filled many roles as a Mentor, Firefighter and Commissioner with the Wayside Fire Company in Tinton Falls, NJ. Justin was currently serving his country with dignity and pride as a United States Secret Service Special Agent, where he protected ranking officials including the Presidential entourage. Justin's smile, sarcasm and dedication will be missed by all of those who he has touched in his lifetime. Justin leaves behind his mother Laurie, father Michael, his brother Jordan and his wife Stephanie and his nephew Jacob. He also leaves behind a large extended family and a multitude of friends and coworkers who will always cherish the moments they've had with him. The family invites you to a Memorial Service with Military Honors on Monday, July 13th from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at Riewerts Funeral Home, 187 S Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ. Please note that face masks and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for those who wish to donate to or purchase wrist bands from the Til Valhalla Project that provides awareness to the 22 veterans a day that commit suicide. There website can be found here: tilvahallaproject.com.

Published in Hartford Courant from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 11, 2020
Justin brought light to a time when districts were divided not only by geography but by ego as well. Justin wasn't having any of it. I had immediate respect for him due to that. I will miss him!
Erik Westpfahl
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Justin was a fine young man, I'll never forget that smile. Godspeed Justin, I'm so sorry it worked out this way, but I take comfort knowing you're in a better place. My condolences to your family and loved ones. RIP Sheepdog.
Jim M
Teacher
