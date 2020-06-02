Justin Tyler DiGianni, age 34, resident of Deep River, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 13th, 2020, following a grueling two-year battle with testicular cancer. He passed away in his childhood home in Clinton, CT, surrounded by his loving family, friends and dog Lou. Born August 30, 1985 in New Haven, CT. Survived by his devoted and loving parents Raymond and Dawn DiGianni, his partner Kimberly Robinson and her children Kylin and Caden, whom Justin loved as if they were his own children; his sister Jordan Venezio and her husband Albert and their son Luca Justin Venezio of Walled Lake, MI; his half brother Jason DiGianni and his children Miah and Lacey of Goffstown, NH; his adoring grandparents Robert and Patricia Johnson of Clinton, CT; his aunts Dyanne Johnson and Kristin Maletz-Johnson of Salem, CT; his uncle David and aunt Susan Johnson of Clinton, CT; his uncle Vinny and aunt Aina DiGianni of Clinton CT; uncle James DiGianni of Guilford, CT; as well as numerous cousins. Predeceased by his grandfather Raymond DiGianni Sr.; his grandmother Marcella DiGianni; his half brother Joshua DiGianni; and niece Bella DiGianni. Justin touched the hearts of many, creating long lasting memories with his infectious laugh, ability to put the needs of others before his own. A long time employee of Chrisholm Marina, many called on him for mechanical expertise, an all-around handyman who would happily help anybody day or night. He spent many hours with friends riding dirt bikes, quads, and boating. He lived an adventurous life, always open for a new challenge. Justin had many friends, whom we'd like to thank for all their support during his battle with cancer. Justin was born a fighter, a strong young man who continued to fight, who never gave up, who never quit, no matter how hard his days were. Justin is a man who has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed. A celebration of life service for Justin will be held at a later date. Swans Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes and updated service information.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.