Justin Tedone 1978 – 2020 On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Justin Tedone of Enfield, CT, loving son, soulmate, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and cousin passed away suddenly, joining his much-loved sister in heaven. Justin was born August 18, 1978, at the former Wesson Women's Hospital in Springfield, Mass to James and Linda (LeBlanc) Tedone. He graduated from Enfield High School in Enfield, CT in June 1996. After graduation, Justin developed a love for working outside and for working with hands as a carpenter. He spent his adult life in construction, at which he excelled for over 20 years. This eventually led him to build his own contracting business. Justin always had a passion for sports and played almost every type of sport during his life. His love for them was obvious, as he wore clothing in all of his teams' colors every day of his life. Shirts, sweatshirts, hats; Red Sox, Bruins, UConn, Giants, you name it, he wore it. At a young age, he fell in love with hockey, which became one of his great passions. On the ice, Justin was a fierce player; you could ask anyone who even breathed on his team's goalie or the friends who played for archrival Fermi HS. He could often be heard saying "C'MON BOYS!" to spur his teammates to keep working as hard as he was, no matter what team he was on. He was a super-avid UCONN Husky fan, especially of the men's basketball and men's hockey teams. He eventually became a season ticket holder of many of the UCONN teams. As for professional hockey, the Boston Bruins became his obsession. He always knew this year was 'their year.' He felt lucky to have lived during a time when every one of his favorite teams (minus one- his 'wait til next year' men's hockey) had won championships. He loved the Boston Red Sox and attended as many games as he could. He grew up a New York Giants fan and would often fight the traffic to the Meadowlands to stand in "nosebleeds" and scream at the "Damned Giants" and hate on the Patriots. Justin and NASCAR and NASCAR and Justin; they went together like PB&J. He became a camping fanatic because he loved going camping (not real camping; comfortable camping in a camper) at the many races he would attend. His favorite driver was always Kevin Harvick because "Big E" brought him onto the team. We can still all picture him with his radio headset on, yelling his head off, on the roof of his camper. Justin was loud and friendly and had a quick wit. He would always light up a room with his presence. Many people may choose to remember Justin as the goofy, loud, (proud to be) Italian who loved his family. Anyone who met Justin couldn't miss his giant cross tattoo surrounding his dear sister's name, Shannon Leigh, in giant letters on his upper arm. Ah, and let's not forget his massive love for his dogs. Justin was always surrounded by dogs. Most recently, they were his two golden retrievers and his black cat. Justin is survived by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Christine (LaFromboise) Tedone of Enfield, CT, his loving mother, Linda Tedone, father, James ("Pops", "Grande") Tedone and his beloved sister, Ashley Tedone (Justin was "Bubba"), his nephew, Kobe Tedone, all of Belchertown, MA. his aunt, Tamara, cousins Cassie, Jack, and Nick all of South Windsor, CT, his uncle Barry, aunt Tamara and cousin, Amber all of Tolland, CT, his grandmother, Cecelia Tedone of South Windsor, CT, and his grandmother, Agnes LeBlanc of Somers, CT, his girlfriend, Jesse Calaf of South Hadley, MA, cousins, Carmine ("Nooch") LeBlanc, Jonathan Leblanc, Chris LeBlanc, Ben LeBlanc, Joey Leblanc, and Sean LeBlanc, and his beautiful goldens, Gracie and Jax and his cat, Midnight. And finally, we can't forget Justin's Best Little bud, fishing and camping buddy, Dayvian ("Big D"). Justin was predeceased by his Big Sister and closest friend, Shannon Tedone, formerly of Windsor Locks, CT, his "Papa", Jack Tedone of South Winsor, CT, his uncle, mentor and friend, Patrick Tedone of South Windsor, CT, and his grandfather Norman LeBlanc of Belchertown, MA In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of the family, friends, and relatives, the family has chosen at this time to not have a wake or funeral gathering. The interment of Justin's ashes and a memorial service is tentatively planned for the spring of 2021. Justin was battling several illnesses when he passed, but in life, he held two types of charities near and dear to his heart: those that combat the domestic violence which claimed his sister's life, and those that combat cancer, which took his uncle and his Papa, and which his mother is still battling. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either The Network Against Domestic Abuse in Enfield, CT, or to The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. Either in his name would be appreciated.



