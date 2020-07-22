1/1
Justin W. Tedone
1978 - 2020
Justin Tedone 1978 – 2020 On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Justin Tedone of Enfield, CT, loving son, soulmate, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and cousin passed away suddenly, joining his much-loved sister in heaven. Justin was born August 18, 1978, at the former Wesson Women's Hospital in Springfield, Mass to James and Linda (LeBlanc) Tedone. He graduated from Enfield High School in Enfield, CT in June 1996. After graduation, Justin developed a love for working outside and for working with hands as a carpenter. He spent his adult life in construction, at which he excelled for over 20 years. This eventually led him to build his own contracting business. Justin always had a passion for sports and played almost every type of sport during his life. His love for them was obvious, as he wore clothing in all of his teams' colors every day of his life. Shirts, sweatshirts, hats; Red Sox, Bruins, UConn, Giants, you name it, he wore it. At a young age, he fell in love with hockey, which became one of his great passions. On the ice, Justin was a fierce player; you could ask anyone who even breathed on his team's goalie or the friends who played for archrival Fermi HS. He could often be heard saying "C'MON BOYS!" to spur his teammates to keep working as hard as he was, no matter what team he was on. He was a super-avid UCONN Husky fan, especially of the men's basketball and men's hockey teams. He eventually became a season ticket holder of many of the UCONN teams. As for professional hockey, the Boston Bruins became his obsession. He always knew this year was 'their year.' He felt lucky to have lived during a time when every one of his favorite teams (minus one- his 'wait til next year' men's hockey) had won championships. He loved the Boston Red Sox and attended as many games as he could. He grew up a New York Giants fan and would often fight the traffic to the Meadowlands to stand in "nosebleeds" and scream at the "Damned Giants" and hate on the Patriots. Justin and NASCAR and NASCAR and Justin; they went together like PB&J. He became a camping fanatic because he loved going camping (not real camping; comfortable camping in a camper) at the many races he would attend. His favorite driver was always Kevin Harvick because "Big E" brought him onto the team. We can still all picture him with his radio headset on, yelling his head off, on the roof of his camper. Justin was loud and friendly and had a quick wit. He would always light up a room with his presence. Many people may choose to remember Justin as the goofy, loud, (proud to be) Italian who loved his family. Anyone who met Justin couldn't miss his giant cross tattoo surrounding his dear sister's name, Shannon Leigh, in giant letters on his upper arm. Ah, and let's not forget his massive love for his dogs. Justin was always surrounded by dogs. Most recently, they were his two golden retrievers and his black cat. Justin is survived by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Christine (LaFromboise) Tedone of Enfield, CT, his loving mother, Linda Tedone, father, James ("Pops", "Grande") Tedone and his beloved sister, Ashley Tedone (Justin was "Bubba"), his nephew, Kobe Tedone, all of Belchertown, MA. his aunt, Tamara, cousins Cassie, Jack, and Nick all of South Windsor, CT, his uncle Barry, aunt Tamara and cousin, Amber all of Tolland, CT, his grandmother, Cecelia Tedone of South Windsor, CT, and his grandmother, Agnes LeBlanc of Somers, CT, his girlfriend, Jesse Calaf of South Hadley, MA, cousins, Carmine ("Nooch") LeBlanc, Jonathan Leblanc, Chris LeBlanc, Ben LeBlanc, Joey Leblanc, and Sean LeBlanc, and his beautiful goldens, Gracie and Jax and his cat, Midnight. And finally, we can't forget Justin's Best Little bud, fishing and camping buddy, Dayvian ("Big D"). Justin was predeceased by his Big Sister and closest friend, Shannon Tedone, formerly of Windsor Locks, CT, his "Papa", Jack Tedone of South Winsor, CT, his uncle, mentor and friend, Patrick Tedone of South Windsor, CT, and his grandfather Norman LeBlanc of Belchertown, MA In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of the family, friends, and relatives, the family has chosen at this time to not have a wake or funeral gathering. The interment of Justin's ashes and a memorial service is tentatively planned for the spring of 2021. Justin was battling several illnesses when he passed, but in life, he held two types of charities near and dear to his heart: those that combat the domestic violence which claimed his sister's life, and those that combat cancer, which took his uncle and his Papa, and which his mother is still battling. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either The Network Against Domestic Abuse in Enfield, CT, or to The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. Either in his name would be appreciated.

July 23, 2020
Jim and Linda
Sorry to hear of Justin's passing. I remember when he was born and of his early days playing hockey. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Don Kozak
Mesa, AZ
Don Kozak
Friend
July 23, 2020
He just loved sports here we are looking like Parcels and Belichick while he helped me coach flag football (Sorry Justin this was before his weight loss). And note his nephew, Kobe, stars in another picture with his great looking mohawk.
Jim Tedone
Father
July 22, 2020
Jim and Linda, we are so sorry to hear about the loss of your son, Justin. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mike & Barbara Cecere
Friend
July 22, 2020
He just loved sports here we are looking like Parcels and Belichick while he helped me coach flag football (Sorry Justin this was before his weight loss). And note his nephew, Kobe, stars in another picture with his great looking mohawk.
jim Tedone
Father
July 22, 2020
He couldn't leave his house in morning without wearing the team colors and team logos of some team. This one Red Sox hat and Giants shirt. Always made a statement too because he made the stuff look "bad". Love you Just......
Jim Tedone
Father
July 22, 2020
He brought Kobe (Kobe looks bored) and me to a Sox game and we sat in the right-field bleachers. It never mattered where we sat he would love the game, He'd shout if they were bums or heroes.
James Tedone
Father
July 22, 2020
I was a teacher of biology and health at EHS although I retired many years ago. So sorry to hear of Justin's passing as well as the death of his sister, Shannon. Wish for the entire family ribbons of remembrance and God's Grace.
Pamela J Gregory
Teacher
July 22, 2020
We met Justin and Christine on a trip to Ireland to support the UConn men's hockey team at a tournament in Belfast. Justin was kind, funny and generous to all who were there. We are so sorry for your loss Christine; rest in peace Justin.
Carl and Jean Preuss
July 22, 2020
Jimmy, Linda and Ashley,

So sorry to hear about Justin's passing. Our sincere condolences and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Frank and Lyn Tedone
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Linda and Jim and Families,
I am so very sorry for your loss . When I think of Justin, I see his big smile lugging around his hockey equipment.

Watch out Heaven, there’s going to be a lot of hell raising up there now.

Kathy (Abbe) Heerz
Kathy Heerz
Friend
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to you all. I pray you find comfort with one another during this difficult time.
Amanda Vazquez
Friend
July 21, 2020
I have very few words lately. I can’t believe you are gone. My heart is broken. I wake up everyday looking for your text messages that are no longer there. Just because we moved on a year ago doesn’t matter, you are my person. Please watch over all of us, we need your right now. You were the beat daddy to Gracie and Jax and they miss you. I hope you are finally at peace and pain free. We love you and miss you Justin
Christine Tedone
Spouse
July 21, 2020
Justin inspired me to stay the path when I was weak. He provided leadership and clarity. For that I am grateful. Rest easy my friend.
Steve Roberts
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sorry to all of Justin's family and friends for his loss.
Ron
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Justin . My thoughts and prayers to family and friends . You will be missed
Dina Taravella
Friend
July 21, 2020
Justin, my family will miss your smile and your kindness to people and animals. We have wonderful reminders of you in our home and yard where you shared your time and talents at a fair price. Always trustworthy, always hard working and always ready to stop to share some love with our dog. We will miss you Justin.
Laurel Kendzior
July 21, 2020
Dayvian and his family will forever have you in our hearts❤ He loves you very much may you continue to protect him and your family from heaven You will be missed.
Dayvian Vargas
Family
July 21, 2020
Rest in peace justin
The St Germain family
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Sperry
Family
July 21, 2020
Justin you we’re way to young ❤
Your memories will live one, please watch
Over your family
Debbie
Family
July 21, 2020
Dear Justin,
You will be missed sending our prayers to you and Shannon
Darlene Le Blanc
Family
July 21, 2020
I will always remember Justin and Shannon holding a frightened little girl while trying to help her make friends with their dog! She wouldn’t let go of him for a second. He was always a gentle giant of a guy, protective of those he loved. He will be missed by everyone!
Prayers for his family.
Mary Sullivan
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bob - Marge Moores
Family
July 21, 2020
What nice guy,may he Rest in Peace.
Denise Soares
