Justina Gonzalez Medina
1931 - 2020
Justina Gonzalez Medina, 89, of Hartford, CT passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born to Cecilio and Justina Gonzalez on June 17, 1931 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joaquin Tirado Medina, three sisters, son Jose Antonio Gonzalez, daughters Cecilia Medina and Rafaela Black, and son-in-law Israel Black Jr. Justina moved to Broad Brook, CT from Puerto Rico in 1954 before settling in Hartford. She worked as a seamstress, chef at the University of Hartford, and a machinist at Electro-Flex from which she retired. Family meant everything to Justina. She was known as "Grandma" throughout the communities she lived. She was a phenomenal cook who fed everyone. Her smile and big heart will be remembered forever. Justina is survived by her son, Jose A. Medina Sr. (Victoria); brother, Juan Gonzalez of PR; grandchildren: Miguel Hanson (Mayra), Justina Rogers, Jacqueline Medina-Murphy (Demont), Keisha Williams, Jose Medina Jr., Denitrice Medina, Jamal Black Sr. (Chaz), Delitrice Medina, Demitrice Medina, Decitrice Medina-Russell (Andre), Joaquin Medina Sr. (Kahisha), and Antonio Medina; a host of great, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11-12:00 PM at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd, So. Windsor, CT, followed by a private service and burial. To leave a message of comfort for the Medina family, please visit allfaithmemorial.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
