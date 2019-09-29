Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Isidore and Maria Parish in St. Paul Church
2577 Main Street,
Glastonbury, CT

Justine M. Brennan


1923 - 2019
Justine M. Brennan Obituary
Justine "Jay" Brennan, 96, of Glastonbury, died September 25, 2019. Justine was born August 17, 1923 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of Matthew E. and Alice (Hoey) Brennan. She lived in Glastonbury for 56 years. Jay served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. She was employed by Murtha, Cullina, Richter and Pinney in Hartford for 37 years before her retirement in 1988. After retirement, she volunteered at Birthright for several years. She is survived her sister, Mary Jo Descy. She is predeceased by her sister Alice A. Brennan and her brother Robert M. Brennan. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 am at SS. Isidore and Maria Parish in St. Paul Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at her Brennan family plot in Litchfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033 or to Catholic Foreign Mission Society of America Inc, Maryknoll, NY 10545. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
