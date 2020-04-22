|
Justine "Jesse" Eleanor (Ford) Rearick, age 70, of Amston, passed away at Hartford Hospital on April 14, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on April 19, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor Ford. Justine grew up in Marlborough with her siblings, Christine and Johnathan. Jesse was always a hard worker and spent her high school summers working in the tobacco fields. She graduated from Rham High School in 1967 before heading off to study at UCONN where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education. She taught Home Economics at Bacon Academy in Colchester before beginning her career as a driver with UPS. Jesse was the first woman to become a driver out of Hartford, and she was one of only three women drivers in the entire United States at the time. She was a loyal member of the Local Teamsters Union 671; she worked at UPS for over 30 years before retiring at the age of 54. Upon retirement, Jesse and her soulmate Joe spent nearly two years traveling throughout the United States. Jesse shared her experiences with her family and friends on a beautiful blog called "Two J's Road Trip." Jesse and Joe also enjoyed many years as snowbirds, traveling to Calusa, Florida where the couple made many lifelong friends. Jesse looked forward to her time in the Keys every year and would often host friends and family during her winters there. Jesse loved to travel but of all the places she visited, the Florida Keys remained her favorite place to go. Justine had many hobbies. She was extremely talented in quilting, crocheting and sewing; she created beautiful quilts and even taught her children and grandchildren how to sew. She constantly created beautiful handcrafted goodies for her two new grandchildren this past year, Logan and Freya. Jesse was an avid gardener; people often stopped by to compliment her beautiful yard, where she could be found daily during the warmer months. She was an amazing cook and everyone looked forward to meals at her home; even the pickiest of eaters would enjoy everything she made. Jesse would often host the holidays and enjoyed preparing elaborate meals. Jesse was a vibrant life force and a very strong, independent woman with a great sense of humor. Jesse believed she could do anything, and she did! She was loved dearly by her family, friends and two dogs, Cooper and Chloe. Jesse will be forever loved and missed by her daughter, Regina Morin of Amston; her son, Daniel Rearick and his wife, Cheryl of Jupiter, FL. She is also survived by her daughter, Rachel Rearick of Glastonbury; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Brittany, Jesse, Samatha and Evan; her great grandchildren; her brother, Jonathon Ford and his wife, Annie of Washington; and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Jesse was predeceased by her soulmate, the love of her life, Joseph Pane and also her sister, Christine Atkinson. A celebration of Justine's life will be planned for a later date. The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020