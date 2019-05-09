Services Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington , CT 06111 860-666-0600 Resources More Obituaries for Justo Carrera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Justo "Pepe" Carrera

Obituary Condolences Flowers Pepe Carrera, 82, of West Hartford, beloved husband for 28 years to Sonia Mavel Carrera, entered the home of his eternal Savior on May 6, 2019. He was born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, to the late Justo Jose and Purificacion Carrera on January 24, 1937. Pepe was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his four children, Gabriel Carrera and his wife Gabriela, David Carrera and his wife Aidith, Susana Carrera and her husband Steven Niezgorski and the family baby, Carolina Carrera. Pepe was blessed by the birth of his five grandchildren, Sebastian Carrera, Gabriela Contreras, Savanna Lee Petrunti, Hunter Niezgorski, and Benicio Carrera. He is also survived by his sister and lifelong buddy, Angela "Mimi" Espinoza, his niece Lisa McAleese and her sons Ace and Max, and his sister-in-law, Raquel Nunez and her children, Paul and his wife Talia Nunez and their children Nico and Isabella Nunez, Christopher Nunez and Cristina Nunez and her life partner Alex Delgado and their children Christian De Jesus and Ava Delgado. He was predeceased by his older sister and confidant, Minerva and her husband George McAleese, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ruben and Ramona Rosa, and his brother-in-law Toribio Espinoza. Pepe immigrated to the United States in 1961. He instantly connected with other Cuban Americans and started to build his life. He was known throughout the Greater Hartford area for his entrepreneurship. For the past 50 years he has owned and operated several businesses in the Frog Hollow Area; Latin Records, El Artista Restaurant, and most recently, Pepe's Furniture. He was not only known for his businesses but for his big heart and always endless willingness to help people. In 2000, he was awarded Connecticut Entrepreneur of the Year--a great tribute for his service from his beloved community. Pepe was a God loving man who adored the Lord. He belonged to Primera Iglesia Bautista de Hartford where he was a pillar of the church. He held several positions such as a member of the Board of Trustees, Deacon, Treasurer, Director of Sunday School and was influential in the establishment of Awana. Pepe served as the Commander of Awana, a bible study for preschool children up to middle school. Awana is still ongoing today and we thank Pepe for his dedication and service to our community and the Lord. He loved children and teaching them the word of the Lord. Pepe loved his New York Yankees. Besides his dedication to his family, church and friends, there was his dedication to the Yankees. "Pepe was not only the foundation of our family, he was our rock. His unconditional love will live on in our hearts forever and he will be deeply missed." Please join us as we celebrate his beautiful life this Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington. His Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Hartford, 210 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106, with Rev. Adalberto Ortiz officiating. He will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT, immediately following the service. Donations in Pepe's name may be made to Primera Iglesia Bautista de Hartford. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019