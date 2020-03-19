|
|
Kaitlyn Emma Coleman, of Farmington, born February 24, 2004, passed on March 15, 2020 at the much too young age of 16. Lovingly known as Katie, Baby Girl, TT Emma, Kitty, Katie Bob, and BoBatie, Kaitlyn "showed up" with her colorful hair, wry sense of humor, dark eyes twinkling and brilliant smile. Growing up, Katie was a determined child with a lot of spunk, who grew into a fearless teen. She had an intuitive nature and could always sub in for GPS when needed. When she wasn't being mischievous, she was her mother's extra appendage and clung to her "B" for comfort, never outgrowing the desire to have her face peppered with kisses. From a young age, Kaitlyn enjoyed camping with her family, visiting her great-grandmother's lake cottage in Maine, and dancing in the rain, all while barefoot if she could. She also enjoyed spending time at the Farmington River and cooking at home. A sophomore in high school, Katie loved listening to music, reading, doing hair and makeup, and being with her family and friends. Katie dreamed of someday getting married at the end of the dock on her favorite lake and traveling the country. Where she saw beauty in the world, her loved ones will continue to see her, and her memory will live on in all their hearts. She is survived by her parents Melissa and Jeff Coleman of Farmington, her best friend and sister Ashley, her little brother Caleb, grandparents Steve and Nancy Masse of Avon, grandmother Sherri Wells of Farmington, grandparents Steven Coleman of Hallendale Beach, FL, and Regina Coleman of East Hartford, great-grandmother Olida Masse of Unionville, aunt Heather Bourgoin of New Britain, aunt Julie Randino of Vernon, aunt Jennifer Riley of East Hartford, and many, many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (March 20) from 2:30-5:30pm. The funeral will be held privately with immediate family only. With the Coronavirus, the family understands any apprehension in attending calling hours. We welcome anyone who feels they need to visit for closure but completely understand if you cannot attend. Kaitlyn battled illness with very few answers the last years of her life, but she is no longer in pain. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hold your children close. Donations may be made to the American Federation of Suicide Prevention via afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020