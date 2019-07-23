Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Karalee Sandnes


1946 - 2019
Karalee Sandnes Obituary
Karalee "Kay" Sandnes, 72, passed away on July 20th at St. Francis Hospital. She was born on October 11, 1946 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Leroy and Shirley Sandnes. She worked at CW Resources in Bristol, retiring last year and she resided in Bloomfield. Kay leaves her sister, Deborah Paruske, niece Kristen Paruske, great niece Gabriella Williams, great nephew Logan Williams and many friends at her home. Kay loved horses, cats, flowers, wrestling, shopping, traveling and dining out. There are no calling hours and burial will be held privately in Newington Center Cemetery, Newington. The Newington Memorial Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
