Karen Bradshaw
1941 - 2020
Karen (Furrer) Bradshaw, 79, of Torrington, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She was born April 18, 1941 in Collinsville, daughter of the late Karl and Nellie (Zurels) Furrer and had lived in Torrington most of her life. She was a Quality Control Technician in the Injection Molding Industry for over 25 years. Karen enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, traveling to the mountains, gardening and flowers, particularly roses. She was known by many as the Snake Lady because she loved caring for and showing off her snakes. She is survived by her children, Lorrie Belmonte of Bristol, Keith Bradshaw of Winsted, Audra Webb of Statesville, NC and Darryl Bradshaw of Torrington, her grandchildren, Gregory, Matthew, Christopher and Sara Bradshaw, Shawn, Aaron and David Belmonte and Jennifer Yeman-Backburn, her great grandchildren, Jack and Oliver Wyman-Blackburn and Collin and Mara Belmonte, her life partner, Chuck Munroe of Torrington; her sisters, Heidi Koretz and Roberta Osborn and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Kurt Bradshaw and a grandson Thomas Belmonte. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30th from 12n to 2:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM in Village Cemetery in Collinsville. Please visit Karen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
