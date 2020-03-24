|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Kucinskas of Rocky Hill on Sunday March 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Karen was born on June 4, 1957 to Arthur and Jessica Kucinskas. She grew up in Wethersfield and graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1975. She went on to pursue a B.S. degree from Central Connecticut State University. Karen was employed until recently at the law firm of Anderson, Reynolds & Lynch. Karen loved the outdoors, gardening, the beaches on the Cape Cod, kayaking with friends, hiking and skiing. Karen also loved her animals, her childhood dog, Tippy, and more recently her cat, Newty, along with other animals that visited in her yard daily. Karen is survived by her loving brother Philip Kucinskas and his wife Cathy of Glastonbury, CT. Her sense of humor and laugh will be greatly missed by all. At Karen's request there are no calling hours or funeral services. Her ashes will be spread over her favorite park and at Coast Guard Beach on the Cape.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020