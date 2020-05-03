Karen Graham Davis, 61, of West Hartford, CT, formerly of Windsor, CT, transitioned from this earthly life on April 30, 2020. Karen was born on October 5, 1958 to the late Albert and Willie (Willis) Graham in New Britain, CT. Karen's family resided in Windsor and she remained in the area until her marriage to the late Darryl L. Davis, Sr. in 1984 when they formed a family and eventually settled in Garner, NC where they raised their children. There, Karen served as the Victim Services Advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and then began a career in the Wake County Public School System. After the passing of her beloved husband, Darryl, Karen relocated back to Windsor, CT and began serving as the Liaison for Minority Affairs for the office of United States Senator, Christopher J. Dodd. Karen served under Senator Dodd until her retirement. Karen was educated in the Windsor Public School system before attending Spelman College. She ultimately earned her Bachelor's degree in Human Services from the University of South Carolina. Karen was passionate about her faith. She was an avid believer in Christ and proudly served as she was called, sharing the gospel with her words and deeds. She was ordained to the service of ministry at Solid Rock Ministry International in Garner, NC. Following her husband's passing, she founded and operated Fragile Hearts Ministries which was dedicated to serving those suffering from grief and the loss of loved ones. Upon her return to Connecticut, she proudly served as an Elder in the church and lead Ministry Training Institute classes at Grace Worship Center Church in Hartford, CT. She loved her church family and proudly welcomed them all into her heart. Her greatest joy was time spent with family and friends, especially at the beach, enjoying the water. She often said to her family, "I just want to be where you are!" Her eyes would light up at the sight of those she loved and her smile and laugh were contagious. Her hugs made you know that you were loved. Those left behind to cherish her memory include: her adored children, her daughter, Kai R. Davis of Rocky Hill, CT, her son, Darryl L. Davis, Jr. and his wife, Karen's daughter-in-love, Shanise Lowery Davis, of Charlotte, NC, her three cherished grandchildren, Joshua G. Davis and Jordan L. D. Neal of Rocky Hill, CT and Mila R. Davis of Charlotte, NC, her beloved siblings, Debra Bowles-Wilson of Woodbridge, VA, Kimberly A. Graham, Esq. of Bloomfield, CT, Kristin Graham Davis (Glenn) of Cromwell, CT and Albert C. Graham, Jr. of New Britain, CT and her sister-in-law, Doris Regina Davis-Williams of Louisburg, NC along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, godchildren and cherished friends whom she dearly loved. Hers was a life lived well in service to her Savior, her family and her community. Funeral services will be private. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.