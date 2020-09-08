Karen Elizabeth Carnemolla, lover of ice cream, banana bread, and apple pie passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Karen was born October 9th in Hartford, CT to Elizabeth and John Hawes, and raised in the North End of Hartford. Her mother remarried Charles McCauley after her father's passing, and she was adopted by the vast McCauley family, which as an only child, filled her with joy. In 1968 she was introduced to Salvatore Carnemolla and in 1970 they were married. By 1980, she was the mother of 2 daughters, Shannon & Dana, and instilled in Shannon a love of books, and in Dana the lifelong motto of 'stay with your group'. She gave up her stay-at-home mother job and returned to work at Cigna, where she worked as an executive assistant and, according to her, IT support which her daughters still don't quite believe after seeing her try to use technology. After her retirement, she became increasingly ill, much to her disappointment as she still had so many things she wanted to do. Karen and her friend Bill were together for over 40 years and celebrated each one with cake. Karen was full of love and never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. She was one of the strongest women we knew. She is survived by her beloved husband Salvatore, her daughters Shannon and Dana and her cats Casper and Teddy. She also leaves niece Lori Carnemolla and her son Michael, niece Lisa Carnemolla Comerford and her husband Tom, nephew Michael Carnemolla and his wife Mary and daughters Elizabeth & Sophia, nephews Salvatore & Carmen Bramante and their wives Anna and Ginger, cousins Patricia Mather and her husband Dick, Jack Pontillo & his children Jodi Pontillo Dufour, her husband Al & Jonathan Pontillo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road Glastonbury at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 from 5-7pm. (Masks and social distancing required at the funeral home and the church) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One More Dog Rescue, www.omdrescue.org
or a charity of your choosing. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.