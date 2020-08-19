1/1
Karen E. Lowry
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen E. Lowry, 59 of Manchester, CT formerly of East Hartford CT entered into eternal rest on Friday August 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of David Rivard. Karen was born on August 29, 1960 to Carol Lowry (Breen) and Milton W. Lowry of Manchester, CT. Karen enjoyed spending her time with family, friends, at the beach, and with the many children she drove back and forth to school in East Hartford every day for over 20 years. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Lowry, her mother Carol Lowry, and her father Milton W. Lowry. She is survived by her husband David Rivard, her siblings Susan Lowry of Bolton, CT, Bryan Lowry of Bolton, CT, and Michael and Joanne Lowry of Vernon, CT. She is the loving mother to her children Jamie Lowry and husband Nelson Lurry of Enfield, CT, Sean Lowry and Yolanda Otero of Manchester, CT, and Leanne Cantres and husband Alex Cantres of Manchester, CT, she was a caring stepmom to Emily Rivard and Zachary Rivard of Manchester, CT. She is also the beloved Nana to her Grandchildren Alex Cantres Jr. and Thalia Ricketts, Alyssa Cantres, Destiny Lowry, Jayleen Lowry, Aiden Lowry and Great Granddaughter Jazelle Cantres and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Karen's family will receive family and friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Manchester Funeral Home 142 E. Center Street. Manchester, CT 06040. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.holmeswatkins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Manchester Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved