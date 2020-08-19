Karen E. Lowry, 59 of Manchester, CT formerly of East Hartford CT entered into eternal rest on Friday August 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of David Rivard. Karen was born on August 29, 1960 to Carol Lowry (Breen) and Milton W. Lowry of Manchester, CT. Karen enjoyed spending her time with family, friends, at the beach, and with the many children she drove back and forth to school in East Hartford every day for over 20 years. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Lowry, her mother Carol Lowry, and her father Milton W. Lowry. She is survived by her husband David Rivard, her siblings Susan Lowry of Bolton, CT, Bryan Lowry of Bolton, CT, and Michael and Joanne Lowry of Vernon, CT. She is the loving mother to her children Jamie Lowry and husband Nelson Lurry of Enfield, CT, Sean Lowry and Yolanda Otero of Manchester, CT, and Leanne Cantres and husband Alex Cantres of Manchester, CT, she was a caring stepmom to Emily Rivard and Zachary Rivard of Manchester, CT. She is also the beloved Nana to her Grandchildren Alex Cantres Jr. and Thalia Ricketts, Alyssa Cantres, Destiny Lowry, Jayleen Lowry, Aiden Lowry and Great Granddaughter Jazelle Cantres and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Karen's family will receive family and friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Manchester Funeral Home 142 E. Center Street. Manchester, CT 06040. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.holmeswatkins.com