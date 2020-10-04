Karen Eve Winick, long-time resident of West Hartford, passed away on September 26 at the age of 84. Born in Worcester MA on May 21, 1936, she came to Connecticut with her parents, Joel Levenson and Gertrude Levine Levenson, in 1943, settling soon thereafter into the new family home on Middlebrook Rd., to which she returned often from her later residence in Paris. Karen attended Alfred Plant Junior High School and William H. Hall High School, graduating with honors in 1954. Inspired by her father's enthusiasm for poetry, she studied English literature at Connecticut College, from which she was graduated in 1958 and where she was on the Dean's list. She then pursued a Master's degree in English language teaching at Yale University. Karen's life became international in the 1960s. She worked in both Italy and France, where she married Peter Lengyel, the editor of a UNESCO journal, and gave birth to her daughter. For nearly a decade they traveled frequently on diplomatic passports to cultural meetings and academic conferences around the globe. Sharing her love of language, Karen taught English as a second language at the Centre de Promotion de Tourisme in Paris. She returned to Connecticut in 1974 and began managing Caminemos Learning Center in Hartford. She met and married Melvin Winick of West Hartford in 1980 and settled into his home on Watercliff Circle, where she lived for 42 years. There she befriended and adored backyard raccoons, deer, rabbits and occasional bears and began assisting with dog visits at Hartford Hospital's Pet Therapy Program. Karen founded the English Language Institute, which offered English lessons and translation services and she advocated consistently for citizen registration and voting. With Melvin she continued a life of frequent European and Caribbean travel. Both Peter and Melvin predeceased her. Karen's life was rich in friends and rich in cats. She entertained often and was a superb cook. She took exceptional joy in good food, good wine, good shopping, good friends and good puzzles. She thoughtfully remembered all her friends' birthdays and anniversaries and hosted bountiful parties for them on holidays. She doted on the many cats that were lucky enough to live with her and assembled an astonishing collection of feline art and trinkets. Karen's life was further enriched in her final two years by the devoted and conscientious attention of her caregiver, Abigail Nketiah, to whom Karen's family is tremendously grateful. Karen survives in the hearts and memories of her daughter Ariane Lengyel and grandchildren Charlotte and Nicolas Aureau of London, England, her step-daughter Kimberly Winick of West Hollywood, step-son Barry Winick of Santa Barbara, and her beloved cat Toby. Karen will be interred at a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5 at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to be made in Karen's memory to the Connecticut Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice
.