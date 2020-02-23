Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800

Karen J. Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen J. Andrews Obituary
Karen J. (McInerney) Andrews, 67, of Bristol, loving wife of Chris Andrews, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hartford to the late John and Janet McInerney, she grew up in West Hartford and raised her family in Bristol. She was a compassionate nurse for over 20 years at Hartford Hospital and was a dedicated caregiver. Karen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially every summer in Old Saybrook. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother. Besides her husband, she is survived by her four children, Justin and his wife Melissa of Avon, Shauna of Bristol, Jackie Gagliardi and her husband Vincent of Southington and Jordan and his wife Melissa of Wethersfield. She also leaves five grandchildren, Tyler, Caitlyn, Kaylee, Madison and Makayla. In addition, Karen leaves her sister Diane Zirolli and her husband John of South Windsor and her brother John McInerney and his wife Sylvia of Glastonbury. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now