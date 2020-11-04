1/1
Karen J. Cockill
Karen J. Cockill, 66, of Union, CT passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Pottsville, PA and raised in Schuylkill Haven, PA, daughter of the late Adam and Jenny (Nye) Felty. Karen worked for United Technologies as an Operations Manager for 33 years. She enjoyed traveling the world, and she had a great love for her dogs. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Larry J. Cockill; two sisters, Nancy Cooper and Barbara Lehman and her husband Keith; her sister-in-law, Linda Umbenhauer; and several nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Jack Cooper. There will be no funeral services, and burial in Pennsylvania will be private. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc, Stafford Springs, CT has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
