Karen (Kiki) J. Eddy, 56, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Darien and Simsbury, CT passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Karen leaves two brothers, Gregory (Karen) of MN and Clifford of NJ; a sister Deborah Eddy Schwartz of WI; and 6 nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Edward F. and Jeanne (Foley) Eddy, a brother E. Douglas Eddy and a sister-in-law Arlene Eddy. Karen was born in Chatham, NJ and raised in Simsbury where she graduated from Simsbury High School in 1982. She received her BA from La Salle University in Philadelphia in 1987 and spent her professional career in Pharmaceutical Marketing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Road, West Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. To view the service online, please visit the following web address: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/80840925
Donations may be made to: Hope Hospice Development Office, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com