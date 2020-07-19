Karen "Kay" J. (Wells) Kaplan, 78, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on January 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Lyman Wells and Bernice Ruth (Fredette) Wells. Kay was a graduate of Weaver High School. A creative and talented floral designer, she was the co-owner and operator of Phoenix Floral in Texas for many years prior to her retirement. Kay was very involved with her church and especially enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She loved to entertain and cook, enjoyed crafting and was an avid Scrabble player. More than anything, her passion was her family, friends and her dogs, Pingo and Mocha. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be forever missed by her husband, Barry Kaplan of Florida; her daughter, Tori-Ann Sells and husband Brad of Glastonbury; three sons, Todd Laurito and Lorelei of Clinton, Scott Laurito and Ronda of Vernon and Christopher Laurito and wife Amy of East Windsor, daughter in law Lisa Laurito of Wethersfield; six adored grandchildren, Jason Laurito (Megan), Teresa Shea (Ryan), Suzanne Sells, Brianne Sells, Myranda Hickey (Addison) and Christopher Laurito, Jr. and her five cherished great-grandchildren, Cody, Eve and Nicholas Laurito, Aurora Wilkerson and Deacon Hickey as well as her dear friend, Tommy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Brian and Jason Wells. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. To share a memory of Kay with her family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
