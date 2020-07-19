1/1
Karen J. "Kay" Kaplan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen "Kay" J. (Wells) Kaplan, 78, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on January 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Lyman Wells and Bernice Ruth (Fredette) Wells. Kay was a graduate of Weaver High School. A creative and talented floral designer, she was the co-owner and operator of Phoenix Floral in Texas for many years prior to her retirement. Kay was very involved with her church and especially enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She loved to entertain and cook, enjoyed crafting and was an avid Scrabble player. More than anything, her passion was her family, friends and her dogs, Pingo and Mocha. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be forever missed by her husband, Barry Kaplan of Florida; her daughter, Tori-Ann Sells and husband Brad of Glastonbury; three sons, Todd Laurito and Lorelei of Clinton, Scott Laurito and Ronda of Vernon and Christopher Laurito and wife Amy of East Windsor, daughter in law Lisa Laurito of Wethersfield; six adored grandchildren, Jason Laurito (Megan), Teresa Shea (Ryan), Suzanne Sells, Brianne Sells, Myranda Hickey (Addison) and Christopher Laurito, Jr. and her five cherished great-grandchildren, Cody, Eve and Nicholas Laurito, Aurora Wilkerson and Deacon Hickey as well as her dear friend, Tommy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Brian and Jason Wells. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. To share a memory of Kay with her family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
8606333539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 18, 2020
We will miss you so much. God's love will enfold you for all you have done for others.
Bonnie and Robert Ransom
Friend
July 18, 2020
Karen was a remarkable person and highly adored by all who knew her. I loved her open mindedness and her ability to connect with everyone she met. She held enough love in her heart for my family and my children. Karen will be sorely missed by all.
Rest In Peace dear Karen.
Love,
Robbie Landauer
Roberta Landauer
Friend
July 18, 2020
Kay will be missed. Wonderful lady.
Dolores Laurito
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved