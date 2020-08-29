Karen J. Wolfe of Southington, CT passed away surrounded by family on August 24, 2020. Born July 26, 1947 in New Britain she later graduated from Newington High School with lifelong friend Shirley Dancsak. She attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA before marrying Richard Wolfe of Unionville in 1967 whose family welcomed her warmly. A decades long fixture as Administrative Coordinator of a Newington real estate agency she collected many friends who will miss her greatly. She loved to travel with family and friends, visit the casinos, try new recipes, nap during court shows, and tend large gardens on a farm in Dickinson, NY while working several years for social services in Malone, NY with dear friend Susie Fantuzzi. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony John Jacobs and Margaret Rose Jacobs (née Embacher), her loving husband, her children Richard Michael Wolfe and Wendy Rose Wolfe, and her brother Lee Anthony Jacobs Sr. (Annette). She is survived by her daughter Toni Anne Wolfe (Jeremy Racine), her grandson Christopher Richard Wolfe-McGuire, brother George William Jacobs Sr. (Marie), and sister Jill Anne Parent (Roger) along with many devoted nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, August 31, at 10:00 am in The Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery Avon. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Reborn Animal Rescue, 285 Devaux Rd. Torrington CT 06790 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com