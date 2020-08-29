1/1
Karen J. Wolfe
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen J. Wolfe of Southington, CT passed away surrounded by family on August 24, 2020. Born July 26, 1947 in New Britain she later graduated from Newington High School with lifelong friend Shirley Dancsak. She attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA before marrying Richard Wolfe of Unionville in 1967 whose family welcomed her warmly. A decades long fixture as Administrative Coordinator of a Newington real estate agency she collected many friends who will miss her greatly. She loved to travel with family and friends, visit the casinos, try new recipes, nap during court shows, and tend large gardens on a farm in Dickinson, NY while working several years for social services in Malone, NY with dear friend Susie Fantuzzi. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony John Jacobs and Margaret Rose Jacobs (née Embacher), her loving husband, her children Richard Michael Wolfe and Wendy Rose Wolfe, and her brother Lee Anthony Jacobs Sr. (Annette). She is survived by her daughter Toni Anne Wolfe (Jeremy Racine), her grandson Christopher Richard Wolfe-McGuire, brother George William Jacobs Sr. (Marie), and sister Jill Anne Parent (Roger) along with many devoted nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, August 31, at 10:00 am in The Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery Avon. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Reborn Animal Rescue, 285 Devaux Rd. Torrington CT 06790 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Liturgy
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved