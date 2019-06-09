Karen Jean (Snediker) Graham, 63, of Simsbury, beloved wife of 20 years of late Richard Graham, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born July 14, 1955 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Robert and Jean (Cleary) Snediker of Simsbury, CT. Karen had lived in Farmington, CT prior to moving to Simsbury 20 years ago. Karen was a graduate of Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, Class of 1977, having received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Accounting. She was a Operations Project Manager for Coherent, where she had worked for over 16 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury, CT. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family at the lakes of New Hampshire and day trips exploring the North East. She also enjoyed taking country drives with her husband, top down in their Miata, and spending time landscaping their yard together.Karen is survived by her daughter, Ashley Graham; her brothers, Bob Snediker, Tom Snediker, John Snediker, Jim Snediker and Mike Snediker; sister Patricia Snediker; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Karen is predeceased by her husband, mother and brother, Bill Snediker.Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Friday, June 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 15th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to or St. Mary's Church. Please visit Karen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary