Karen Jordan

















I don't even know what to say, I still can't believe this! Dennis my heart breaks for you and her family. Karen was a beautiful person inside and out. I remember when I first met her well over 20 years ago I was training her at the dugout in Windsorlocks she wanted to earn xtra money. We became fast friends and of course I became her client she would come over my house during lunch breaks and my kids would eat half her lunch . She won a trip to LA and very generously took me I have so many memories of her We lost contact for a few years but I am so thankful we reconnected last year that that she was able to see my kids and meet my grandchildren. I'm going to miss her . My dear friend until we meet again I love you ❤







Cheryl Montalto

Friend