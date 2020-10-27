1/1
Karen Jordan
Karen Eisenberg Jordan, lovingly referred to as "Cakes", age 53, of Agawam, MA, passed away suddenly at her home on Oct. 18th 2020. Born and raised in Bloomfield, CT, Karen attended Bloomfield High School and earned her certification in cosmetology at CT School of Cosmetology in East Hartford. Karen was a creative hairdresser for many years, where her clients became her friends and her friends became her clients. She was proud of her ability to make her clients beautiful and it showed in her warmth and kindness. She met and fell in love with Dennis Jordan at her 30th birthday party; at that party, Karen raised and donated a significant amount of money to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for her friend and colleague. Dennis fell madly in love with Karen when he learned of her generosity and caring nature. They got married in Sedona, Arizona which held a special place in their hearts. Karen had a talent for choosing and saving rescue dogs, who became part of their family. Karen and Dennis would nurse their dogs to health, and then take them to nursing homes, to bring cheer to the staff and residents. Dennis and Karen loved to travel, and went on many adventures together, both abroad and throughout the U.S. They looked forward to their annual Cape Cod trip. Karen enjoyed, most of all, boating and going to the beach at Napatree Point near Watch Hill, RI. More recently, Karen enjoyed going to New Your City to see tapings of The View and Steven Colbert. She and Dennis were avid fans of the Howard Stern show, as well. Karen was funny, beautiful, talented and strong-willed. Dennis referred to her as the Bette Midler of the movie "Beaches", as she was so full of emotions, heart and trouble. Karen was always fashionable, and had a beautiful, full head of red hair that stood out in a crowd. Simply put, Karen was radiant and brought energy into every room she entered. Karen will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Karen leaves behind her devoted and loving husband, Dennis Jordan; their 3 puppies, Priscilla, Banya and Lincoln; her sister and brother-in-law, Genie Eisenberg Watsky (Russel); her brother and sister-in-law, William Eisenberg (Susan); her nephews Seth and Jonathon Watsky; her nieces, Erica, Julie and Renee Eisenberg. She leaves many cousins and friends who are devastated by her passing. Karen was preceded in death by her loving parents, Richard and Marion Eisenberg of Bloomfield, CT. Services were private and entrusted to Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Karen's memory be sent to: North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050 or www.animalleague.org

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 24, 2020








I don’t even know what to say, I still can’t believe this! Dennis my heart breaks for you and her family. Karen was a beautiful person inside and out. I remember when I first met her well over 20 years ago I was training her at the dugout in Windsorlocks she wanted to earn xtra money. We became fast friends and of course I became her client she would come over my house during lunch breaks and my kids would eat half her lunch . She won a trip to LA and very generously took me I have so many memories of her We lost contact for a few years but I am so thankful we reconnected last year that that she was able to see my kids and meet my grandchildren. I’m going to miss her . My dear friend until we meet again I love you ❤


Cheryl Montalto
Friend
October 24, 2020
Irwin
Friend
