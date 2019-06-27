With family and friends gathered in her crowded hospital room, Karen Lamontagne Kernan O'Brien on June 22, 2019 ended her courageous 13-year battle with brain cancer. Karen was born on August 21, 1959 to Joyce (Coburn) and F. James Lamontagne in Hartford CT, graduating from East Catholic High School in 1977. Karen traveled throughout Europe and the United States settling briefly in California and Hawaii. She attended colleges in California and Connecticut before becoming an LPN. She enjoyed working with the elderly population. Karen enjoyed a good biography, her morning newspaper, following the political world, the beaches of southern Maine, attending Camp Calumet Lutheran in NH every summer of her youth, gardening and animals of every description. Karen is survived by her beloved children, Kyle Kernan, Boston; Breanna Baker (Brandon) E. Hfd; Brett Kernan, NYC; Mikala O'Brien, S. Windsor. She was "Ammie" to her grandchildren, Blaire and Bennett Baker. Also surviving are her mother, Joyce Lamontagne, sister, Lori Cerone (Pietro); brother, David Lamontagne (Michelle) all of S. Windsor; her aunt, Judith Harris, Old Town, Maine; as well as several nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased May 10, 2019 by her father, James Lamontagne. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Alethea, Drs. Daher and Flowers, Lorena and the Harry Grey and MRI Hartford Hospital staff for their unfailing kindness and care of Karen over the entire 13 years. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 1120 Silver Lane, East Hartford on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to: braintumor.org or by mail to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 or faxed to 617-924-9998. For online condolences please visit www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary