Karen (White) LaPosta, 77, of Somers, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife to Richard LaPosta for over 50 years. Karen was born in Quincy, MA, the daughter to the late Francis and Isobel (Asocks) White. She was the co-owner of Kitchen World for many years. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She enjoyed tending to her garden and was an animal lover, especially of dogs. In addition to her husband, Richard, Karen is survived by a brother, Frederick White and his wife, Karen, and a sister, Selina Fuller. Services have been entrusted to Somers Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Johnson Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in honor of Karen's life. Memorial donations in memory of Karen may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, 96 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT 06082. To leave online condolences please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com
