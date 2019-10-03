Home

David Lee Funeral Home
1220 East Wayzata Boulevard
Wayzata, MN 55391
(952) 473-5577
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Maple Plain
558 County Road 110
Maple Plain, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Maple Plain
558 County Road 110
Maple Plain, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Maple Plain
558 County Road 110
Maple Plain, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Burlington Congregational Church
Burlington, CT
View Map
Karen Moeller


1977 - 2019
Karen Moeller Obituary
Karen Keller Moeller, age 42, of Maple Plain, Minnesota, took her final flight home on September 28, 2019, following an unexpected complication from her bravel fought battle with cancer. Karen's greatest joy was her treasured family, her husband of 14 years, Troy Moeller, and their precious daughters, Kaily and Amelia. Some of Karen's happiest moments were spent with her beautiful girls, as she and Troy watched them blossom, thriving in school, gymnastics, horseback riding, singing, or playing their instruments. Karen was born on March 11, 1977 in Bristol, CT. The youngest of five, she was the cherished and only daughter of Peggy and Paul Keller of Burlington, CT. Karen was a 1995 graduate of Lewis Mills High School and continued her education at Averett University, VA, earning a degree in Aviation Management. Karen was a captain with Endeavor Airlines. She discovered her life's passion as a young girl when she flew with her father as the pilot in the family aircraft. She joined the Cloud Chasers at Robertson Airport in Plainville, CT and earned her pilots license at 16 years old. Some of Karen's other interests where gardening, scrap booking, singing, cooking and special coffee dates with friends. In addition to her husband Troy and daughters Kaily and Amelia, Karen will be missed by her parents, Peggy and Paul Keller of Burlington CT; her brothers David Keller and wife Kristen of Burlington, CT, Hans Keller and wife Kerri of Pasadena, MD Peter Keller of Columbus OH; sister in-law Alison Keller of Canton, CT; her in-laws Linda and Larry Moeller of Dent, MN, her sister-in-law Traci Klemish and husband Gary of Randall MN, and many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be welcomed by her beloved brother Gordon Keller who predeceased her. Karen will be mourned by the members of the First Presbyterian Church of Maple Plain where she enjoyed worshipping and serving on the Christian Nurture Committee. Funeral arrangements are being arranged by David Lee Funeral home of Wayzata, MN. Visitation will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Maple Plain, MN, on Sunday, October 6th from 4-6 PM. Services will be held on Monday, October 7th at the First Presbyterian Church of Maple Plain starting with a gathering at 3:00PM. Services will start at 4:00PM followed by a reception at Independence City Hall. For those who cannot make it to Minnesota a celebration of Karen's life will be held at the Burlington Congregational Church in Burlington, CT on November 2nd at 10:00AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe page that has been set up for Karen's daughters, Kaily and Amelia at https://www.gofundme.com/Kaily-Amelia-Moeller.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
