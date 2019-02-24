|
Karen Walonoski, 64, of West Hartford, wife of the late Brian Walonski, died January 29, 2019. Born in Hartford, she lived many years in West Hartford; Karen leaves her nieces, Jennifer and Michelle Burkett; a grand nephew, Adrien Potel; a grand nieces, Lillyana Sheak; friends, Joe and Diane Iacovone along with numerous cousins. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, (March 6), 12:00 pm (Noon) at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019