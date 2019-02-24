Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Walonoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Walonoski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Walonoski Obituary
Karen Walonoski, 64, of West Hartford, wife of the late Brian Walonski, died January 29, 2019. Born in Hartford, she lived many years in West Hartford; Karen leaves her nieces, Jennifer and Michelle Burkett; a grand nephew, Adrien Potel; a grand nieces, Lillyana Sheak; friends, Joe and Diane Iacovone along with numerous cousins. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, (March 6), 12:00 pm (Noon) at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now