How does one write an obituary? They all kind of start out the same way. Karl A.G. Fetzner, 91, of Granby, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away November 26, 2020 after a battle with cancer and dementia. Karl was born May 9, 1929, in Secaucus, New Jersey to the late Karl and Louise Fetzner and grew up in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Driving by the age of 14, Karl began his career as a ceramic tile contractor with his father, adopting the business in 1965. In the true spirit of a family business, all three sons played a role, and the business was ultimately taken over by Karl's eldest son, Brian, upon Karl's retirement. Karl also co-owned the former Bond Restaurant in Hartford, along with three package stores. Karl was a member of the Bloomfield Fish and Game Club for many years, and enjoyed hunting trips to Colorado and Canada. Most of all, he enjoyed snowmobiling with his wife Barbara and friends at their chateau in St. Zenon, QUE, Canada. In the summertime, as his kids were avid motocross racers, Karl served as a referee of the New England Sports Committee (NESC). Karl and Barbara were charter members at the Hopmeadow Country Club in Simsbury where they both enjoyed socializing and playing golf. Karl also enjoyed gardening and cultivated prize peonies that he sold to florists from Cromwell to Springfield. Karl, a Unites States Army veteran of the Korean War, stood as a commander of the VFW Post 1009 in Bloomfield. Also known as "Packy" to the grandchildren, Karl treasured the time he was able to spend with them, leaving them now with memories of swimming, fishing, bowling and mini golfing, as well as memories of snowmobiling and hiking along Reservoir 3 in Bloomfield. Karl's loving family helped to give him a life worth remembering, and his impact on their lives leaves him deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, who stood by his side for 67 years, in which time they raised 15 dogs, 3 cats, 3 goats, 2 cockatoos, and of course, 3 children. He is survived by his children Brian, Robert and wife Jenette, and David and wife Michelle, as well as grandchildren Lindsay and husband Kevin, Daniel, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Jessica. Family and friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10-11am. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am in the Ahern Funeral Home with burial at the mausoleum in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Karl's name to either the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or call 860-594-4502 x6309 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com