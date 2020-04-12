|
Karl B. Ellison, 57 years old of Salem, MA (previously of Unionville, CT) passed away from Sudden Cardiac Death in his father's arms on November 22, 2019. Born on May 29, 1962 in New Britain, CT., to Bruce and Joan Ellison, Karl grew up in Unionville where he attended High School at The Master's School in Simsbury and graduated from the University of Hartford. With his privileged education Karl worked for United Technologies where he wrote program and code. After his fragile conscious got the best of him, he repented by moving into medicine working in radiography at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA., where he was loved, respected and coined as an artist by his colleges. Karl was a unique in that his talents were vast. He could cook, bake, clean a toilet and the rest of the house too, design and build anything, invent, give a memorable speech, garden, solve any life puzzle, play the piano with the utmost of talent, had photographic memory and was an aviator in his younger days. Karl was always extending his loving hands to help others with his inconceivable intelligence and knowledge. Karl's favorite possession was his 1917 player piano and he collected over 3,000 piano rolls and was a fanatic of Ragtime and Scott Joplin; The first piano pieces he learned to play with perfection. Karl's wry sense of humor, tenacity and integrity will be with you along with his swift wit and infectious laugh. Karl was generous, loving and kindhearted. If you knew Karl for a moment, you were honored. Karl was an organ donor and gave the gifts of restoration to others. Yet another way that Karl will live on. Aside from leaving behind his allowance, communion money and a condo for sale, Karl leaves behind his father Bruce L. Ellison of New Britain, and his sister Amy Eve Grace of New Britain and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Karl was predeceased by his mother, Joan M. Ellison of New Britain who died on January 19, 2020 and his life partner of 35 years Robert J. Tempest of Salem, MA who died on January 23, 2020. A Memorial Service honoring his life and his mother Joan Ellison will be held at the First Church of Christ 61 Main Street Unionville, CT at a time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be directed to The , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill in New Britain. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020