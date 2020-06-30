I've known Karl for the last 40 or so years through the many Travelers Employee Club activities he was involved in...softball, volleyball, dances, employees club outings. Always a gentleman and always fun to be around. Rest in peace Karl.
Ray Szymanski
Karl Frederick Stotz, 82, of Coventry passed away at St. Francis Hospital June 25,2020. He was born in Montague, MA, the only child of Harold F. Stotz and Nellie Lebetha Reum. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School and IBM business school. He proudly served in the US Army from 1958 to 1964. He moved to Hartford,CT to pursue a career in business at the Travelers Insurance Company from which he retired in 1995 to enjoy his family, friends and many of his hobbies. Karl is survived by his best friend and soulmate, Angela and her children. Bob Hacksunda and wife Patti of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Hacksunda and wife Jennifer from Englewood, FL, and Jennifer Bluto and husband Keith of Willington, CT; his 7 grandchildren Lauren, Katie, Mikayla, Mariah, Nick, Emalee and Haileigh and his great granddaughter, Lily. Also known at the Traveler's as 'Bare' Stotz, he was a stalwart of Fastpitch Softball for more than four decades. He ran and pitched for the Travelers Men's Fastpitch Team from the 70's thru the 90's winning several championships. Karl became active with State Fastpitch organizations, the ASA, and served on the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Karl was also a proud and dedicated member of The Travelers Employees' Club (TTEC). His decades of distinguished service earned him an Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award - one of only four people ever recognized this way by a Club that has existed for over 100 years. He was witty and caring and his sense of humor was shown all over his face. He was an active skier in his younger years and made many lifelong friends. Besides the love of family and friends he lived for Uconn sports,Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. His most recent enjoyment was following horse pulls and sitting in the ring with his puller friends Jim Grover and Kim as their right-hand man. His passion for his yard which included a pond, bocce court and gazebo kept him busy and throwing numerous parties throughout the year. He lived life to the fullest and was loved by all. His wish to Angela was no tears and to celebrate his life with a celebration of life at a later date. Relatives and Friends may join the family for a Graveside Burial Service (Please abide by covid-19 guidelines of social distancing and masks are required.) Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Valley View Cemetery, Baxter st, Tolland,CT. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.