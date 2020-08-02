Karl L. Hakmiller, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Connecticut, died on July 25, 2020 at Hartford Hospital due to complications following a cerebral hemorrhage. Born in Antioch, California on July 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Karl W. Hakmiller and Jean Marie (Lawson) Hakmiller. He earned a BA degree from the University of California at Berkeley, and a PhD in Social Psychology from the University of Minnesota. Dr. Hakmiller, in addition to holding the position of full professor, served as Associate Dean and then Dean of the Graduate School at the University of Connecticut. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise, and his three children from a previous marriage: Karl V. Hakmiller, MD, and his wife, Margaret, of Fair Hope, Alabama; Eric L. Hakmiller and his wife, Rhonda, of Ames, Iowa; and Jean Marie Long and her husband, Stephen, of Exeter, New Hampshire. He also leaves behind his sister, Sandra Brearcliffe of Boise, Idaho, his brother, Stan Hakmiller of Redding, California, and 11 grandchildren.



