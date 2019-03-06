Karl P. Banach, 84, of Osprey, Florida passed away March 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his daughter and care giver Karla and grandson Max who never been awarded a higher honor than that of sending him back home, totally encompassed in love and tears. He was the devoted husband of Josephine ("Josie") Banach who predeceased him in 2011, after more than fifty years of marriage. Karl moved to Florida in 2011, first to Miromar Lakes and then settling in Osprey, Florida, enjoying the beaches, sunshine and being with friends and family. Karl formerly lived in Cheshire, Connecticut.Karl was born on August 1, 1934, and was the son of the late Teofil P. and Karolina (Jadlowska) Banach, in Bristol, Connecticut. Karl was the father of a daughter Karla Joy Banach of Florida and Karl Joseph of New Hampshire. Attending University of Connecticut, Karl graduated with a degree in Economics and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and then a Masters Degree in Economics from Brown University at an accelerated pace in order to marry his beloved Josie in 1957. Music was a passion and Karl played the trumpet since a young age and played in the marching band in high school, college, and professionally. While in high school he formed close friendships and they called themselves the "Jolly Boys" who remained friends throughout their lives. Joining the Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET) after graduation in 1958, he retired from "Ma Bell" in 1987, after a successful career in Management. After retirement, Karl was a Financial Consultant for the ambulance industry. A lifelong traveler, Karl and Josie traveled the world including China, Russia, Australia, Arctic Circle, South America, Middle East and over 60 cruises. Arrangements – Visitation for Karl will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home Friday at 9:30 and process to St. Bridget of Sweden Parish/St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. Based on Karl's love of music, memorial contributions may be made to his grandson's band, Pine View Band, 1 Python Path, Osprey, FL 34229. To leave online condolences, please visit www.fordfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary