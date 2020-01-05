Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Covenant Church
302 Hackmatack St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Center Cemetery
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Karl Robert Hahn


1930 - 2020
Karl Robert Hahn passed away peacefully in his home on January 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Karl was born September 5th, 1930 in Wethersfield, CT. After growing up in Wethersfield, Karl served for four years as a Staff Sargent in the US Air Force. A degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State College (now Trine University) in Angola, IN enabled him to work as an engineer for 32 years at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. His diligent efforts helped found and incorporate the Clinton Beach Association in 1967. As President of the Association for over 20 years, he was also the Acting Chief of Police. Karl was a member of South Congregational Church, in Hartford for over 60 years. Karl and his beloved late wife Jean of 54 years raised their family in Manchester and spent summers on the beach in Clinton where they welcomed friends and family to their cottage. Later, they avoided cold New England winters in their Florida retirement home. They also loved to travel and Karl had fond memories of his visits to 28 countries and 45 of our 50 states and Washington, DC. Most recently, Karl lived at The Residence in South Windsor. It afforded family and friends many wonderful visits, meals, memories, and special times. The staff all loved Karl, and we are extremely grateful for the wonderful care they provided. Karl was predeceased by his wife, Jean (Fothergill) Hahn; parents Oskar Henry Rudolph and Ruth Louise (Nungasser) Hahn; siblings Ruth (Gretchen) and husband Carl Peterson II, Gertrude, Pauline and husband Christopher Hoff, Susanne and husband Robert Madsen, Henry and wives Barbara (Newton) Hahn and Helen (Wolfe) Hahn. Karl is survived by his two loving sons: Leslie Martin and wife Susan (Mosher) Hahn, and Dwight Clinton and wife Karla (Magadini) Hahn; nine grandchildren: Sarah, Eric, Andrew, Danielle, Luke, Rosemary, Timothy, Tiffany, Emily; and four great-grandchildren: Thomas, Abigail, Caleb, and Teagan. A celebration of Karl's life will be held on Saturday January 11th, at 12 Noon in the Trinity Covenant Church, 302 Hackmatack St., Manchester, followed with graveside services with Military Honors in Center Cemetery, East Hartford. Service will be livestream at (trinitycovenantchurch.org/livestream) Calling hours will be on Friday January 10th from 4-7pm at the John F Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -