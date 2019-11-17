Home

Thomas, Karl, 70, of Terryville Ct, went to be with his Lord on October 19, 2019. He passed peacefully at home from amyloidosis with his family at his side. Papa was a warm hearted, loving, Marine Veteran who cherished his family. Some of his interests included martial arts, motorcycles, gaming, camping and bird watching. Prior to retiring he was able to fulfill one of his dreams of owning and operating a small retail business. He loved meeting new people and good conversation. He was predeceased by his parents Franciszek and Marie Tomalczyk, brother Chris Tomalczyk, and in laws Ed and Jeanette Davey. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Allison Thomas, his son Brendan Thomas and his wife Bridget, grandson Christian all of NC, daughter Amber Thomas, son in law Thomas Alfano and granddaughters Morgan and Shaelan of Terryville, brothers in law Dan, David (Louise) and Colin Davey, sisters in law Pam Garuti, Jeanette Davey Murphy(Jerry), brother Joseph Tomalczyk, sisters Patricia Thompson (Richard), Jacqueline Tomalczyk, and many nieces and nephews. He will be forever loved and greatly missed. Semper Fi. Services will be private at the family's convenience.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
