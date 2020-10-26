Karol Pinda, 92, loving husband to Wiktoria (Mikulec) Pinda, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Kielce, Poland on October 5, 1928 to the late Karol and Marianna (Matachowski) Pinda. Karol was a dedicated family man, who loved to spend time with his loving wife and daughters and especially cared for family vacations with them. He was an honest, good hearted man who would do anything for anyone. Karol loved to read, even up until he passed, he continued to read using a magnifying glass. Besides his wife Wiktoria, Karol leaves behind his daughters, Barbara Salek and her partner Robert Thiesfield, Ewa Roy and her husband Cecil and Iwona Dominguez and her husband Alvaro. His grandchildren, Ursula Owens and her husband Chad, Lisa Salek and fiancé Kris Lotko, Jessica Sitcovky and her husband David, Eric Roy and his wife Amanda, Stefanie Dominguez, Gabriella Dominguez and Katarina Dominguez. His great-grandchildren, Julia Sitcovsky, Tillie Sitcovsky, Sophia Roy and Victoria Roy. Karol's brother-in-law, Zbignew Mikulec and his wife Hanna and a sister-in-law, Bronislawa Soltysik and her husband Richard. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and also his family in the United States and Poland. Friends and relatives may call on, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Karol's life will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10 AM in SS. Cyril and Methodious Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the workers at Hartford Healthcare Hospice 10 North, especially to PA, Agnes and Nurses, Michael and Amanda for going above and beyond to make Karol feel comfortable. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a donation in Karol's memory to either Hartford Hospital Hospice or SS. Cyril & Methodius Church Renovation Fund. To extend online condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com