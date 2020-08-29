Katharine H. Robinson (Kate) passed away bravely and peacefully from leukemia at her home in Portland, Oregon, August 20, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was a Portland resident for six years where she enjoyed being close to her twin daughters and grandchildren. Prior, she spent most of her life and career in West Hartford and Stonington, CT, and Castine, ME. Born January 31, 1935 in New York City to Betty and W. Ogden McCagg, she was the third of four children, all of whom predeceased her; William O. McCagg, Jr, Edith K. Anderson, and Anna W. Green. She attended the Wheeler School, St. Mary's School, and graduated from Smith College in 1956. She worked in publishing in both Boston and New York after college, before getting married in 1961. She received her law degree in 1983 from U. Connecticut School of Law. A smart and motivated woman, and not content to be a stay-at-home mom, Kate lived an exceptional and busy life that really only slowed in this unusual year. She was married to her husband Barclay for 44 years before he predeceased her in 2005, and together they raised three children. She enjoyed a large extended family, and was an avid and successful participant in everything she did: photography, sailing, tennis, book collecting, beekeeping, beading, kayaking, and many other avocations. She was a fierce opponent in every game imaginable. She found the most satisfaction fishing off Stonington, and later took up fly fishing, which took her to trout streams all over the world with the Women's Flyfishers Club. In her last years she found pleasure in photographing tree bark, and exploring Portland using public transportation. She was also an idealist of high integrity, determined to make a difference in the world, and she did. After a few years of volunteering and fundraising, she became a citizen activist in the 1970s focusing on public transportation, and holding highway builders and politicians in the Hartford area to account. She became a leader in the state's environmental movement, and working as a Staff Attorney with Connecticut Fund for the Environment, prosecuted polluters throughout Connecticut and Long Island Sound. After retiring, she focused on protecting open space in the Stonington area. Moving west in her 80's, she promptly teamed up with other activists in her retirement community, and marched in local protests including the Women's March. She is survived by her son Timothy T. of Newport, RI, daughters Elizabeth H. of Portland, OR (husband Don Marr); and Anne W. of Lostine, OR (husband Michael Clinchy); four grandchildren: Harrison D. Robinson, Maxwell D. Robinson, Luke B. Clinchy and James M. Clinchy; sisters-in-law Louise McCagg of New York, NY, Betsy Osha of Stonington, CT, and Betsy Robinson of Santa Fe, NM; countless nieces, nephews, spouses and family members, and a plethora of friends on both East and West Coasts. Funeral arrangements are to be decided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Avalonia Land Conservancy, PO Box 49, Old Mystic, CT 06372 or online (www.avalonia.org
).