1/1
Katherine A. Poulin
1950 - 2020
Katherine A. Poulin, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2020. Known to friends and family as Kathy, she was born and raised in New Britain, Connecticut to Joseph Schiffert and Virginia Sylvester (Greer). Kathy graduated in 1968 from Mary Immaculate Academy in New Britain. She went on to achieve a bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University. She was a long-time employee of JC Penny at West Farms Mall. Her nearly 30 years of employment in retail made her a well-documented and outspoken critic of a less than desirable customer experience. Never one to envy the spotlight, had she written this obituary it would have simply read "she was born, she lived, and she died". In contrast to her strong will and fiery attitude Kathy had a softer side. She will be remembered as a thoughtful gift giver, an incredible listener, and someone who always wanted the best for her family. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Daniel "Danny" Poulin of forty-two years, her son Jeffrey Poulin and daughter-in-law Melissa, and her grandchildren Jacob and Valentina who always brought her much joy. Additionally, Kathy is survived by a sister Judith Tuner and her husband Gerald, sisters-in-law Denise Palnitkar and husband Raju and Collette "Mickey" Hunt", and nieces and nephews Sean Crean and his wife Gail, Megan, Tara Palnitka, William Brezenski and wife Dori, Adam Brezenski and wife Summer. She was predeceased by a grandson, Maxwell Poulin. Memorial Contributions can be made to: Daughters of Holy Spirit P.O. Box 419 508B Pomfret St Putnam CT 06260. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

2 entries
November 23, 2020
So sorry to read about the passing of Cathy. I worked with her for many years at JCP. She was always such a hard working , friendly ,funny woman. Sending thoughts and prayers to your family
Maryann Collin
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
