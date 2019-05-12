Katherine (Katie) E. Stanziale, 33, of Glastonbury, formerly of Wethersfield, peacefully passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center. She was born in Hartford, July 28, 1985, daughter to Thomas & Penny (Halfpenny) Stanziale. Katie was raised in Wethersfield, where she attended school, graduating from Wethersfield High, Class of 2003. Katie had a kind heart and wanted to please everybody, despite her own health concerns. She loved to bake, particularly Christmas cookies with her mother and Godmother Kathryn Liebman. Katie also enjoyed drawing and travel, particularly to Florida. Katie had a lifelong love for Flamingos. She enjoyed spending time with her family, who will deeply miss her. Along with her parents, Katie will be forever remembered by her brother, Tristan Stanziale of Glastonbury; her paternal grandmother, Ann Stanziale; her extended family including many cousins… She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Dr. William G. Stanziale, as well as her maternal grandparents, James Joseph and Lucille (Sullivan) Halfpenny. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Stanziale family, Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:30 – 9:30 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Katie's life, at 10 am in St. Paul Church of St. Isadore & Maria Parish, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. As Katie was driven to assist those in need, the family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made in Katie's name to the Cornerstone Foundation, P.O. Box 2036, 15 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019