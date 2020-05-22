Katherine E. Swanson, 92, of Glastonbury, beloved wife of the late Malcolm Swanson passed away Saturday May 16, 2020. She was born March 3, 1928 in Manhattan, NY, daughter of the late George and Aurelia (Arva) Behonek. She lived most of her life on Long Island growing up in Astoria, Queens and later moving to Melville after her marriage. She moved to Glastonbury, CT in 2013 to be closer to family. Katherine was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, and mother and a very special and gracious friend. She and Malcolm were married 64 years and enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, taking car trips with family and friends, and making trips to local nurseries just to browse. Katherine enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing Rummikub, and the shared conversation and friendship with her Senior Center companions. Most of all Katherine loved her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although most lived out of state, she stayed in touch with phone calls, note cards, and phone video clips. She had a bookcase filled with family member photos and a refrigerator filled with notes from all the grandkids. Katherine felt so fortunate to be part of all their lives and was delighting in the joy of the next generation, the great grandchildren. Her family returned her love. We will all miss her greatly. Katherine was pre-deceased by her older brother Billy. She is survived by her 3 children, Doreen and Bill Doyle of Glastonbury, Barbara and the late Steve Serynek of FL, Brian and Jean Swanson of NC, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in the CT. Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.