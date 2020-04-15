|
Katherine (Moynihan) Hayes, of Mystic, CT, beloved wife of Edmond J. Hayes passed away at home with her family by her side on April 9, 2020. Born to Edward and Agnes (LaVine) Moynihan, she was raised in Hartford, CT with her seven siblings. She spent her childhood summers at Old Lyme Shores where she developed a lifelong love of the ocean. She was a graduate of the class of 1958 from Weaver High School and a proud member of Delta Signa Phi sorority. She and Ed raised their 3 daughters in East Granby and West Hartford until retiring to Mystic in 2003. Passionate about her faith, family and friends. Katherine was a devoted "Grammy" to her seven beautiful grandchildren Meghan, Kat, Andrew, Jake, John, Molly and Caroline who were the absolute light of her life. She loved planning vacations and holiday celebrations for her entire family. She was happiest surrounded by her family and friends. Katherine touched the lives of many during her career in Pediatrics and The Executive Breast Center at Saint Francis Hospital, Woodland Women's Health and finally, as Administrative Assistant for the National Medical Director of Cigna. Always active, she enjoyed women's golf leagues in Mystic and Hutchinson Island, Fla where she made many special friends. A devoted sports fan, she did not take kindly to anyone who slighted her New England Patriots. In addition to her husband Ed of 58 years, she leaves her three daughters, Mary Kay Pappas and husband Jamie Pappas of Boston, MA, Nancy McCarrick and husband John McCarrick of Boston, MA and Tricia Reyda and husband Joe Reyda of Kensington, MD, her seven grandchildren, her beloved sister Mary Greco, brother Edward Moynihan, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia M. Daly, Rita M. House, Eileen M. Rooney and brothers Timothy and Joseph Moynihan and sisters-in-laws, Maureen H. Connors and Kathleen H. McGuinness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edmund's Retreat at Ender's Island (https://www.endersisland.org/donate) which held a very special place in Katherine's heart. She attended weekly mass and volunteered her time to support many programs there. Due to the current coronavirus situation, Katherine's funeral will be private and at the convenience of her family however, a Memorial Mass will be offered at The Chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption at Ender's Island at 10 am on June 27, 2020.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020