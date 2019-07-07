Katherine Hudson Sikes, 63, of New Hartford, beloved wife of Jeffrey K. Sikes, Sr., died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She was born January 26, 1956 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of the late Richard and Jerry (Steinroff) Hudson and had lived in Simsbury until 1978. She was a high honors graduate of The University of New Hampshire having received her BSRN. Mrs. Sikes was an excellent Emergency and Intensive Care Nurse for 32 years at Winsted Hospital, Bristol Hospital and the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Kathy was also an accomplished skier, golfer and spring board diver. In addition to her loving husband of 35 years she is survived by her son Jeffrey K. Sikes, Jr. of New Hartford. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 20th at Chatterly's Banquet Hall (formerly the Cornucopia), 371 Pinewoods Road in Torrington. If you would like to send flowers please have them delivered on July 20th to Chatterly's Banquet Facility with a delivery time of 11:15 AM. Kathy was an accomplished flower gardener and she loved her flowers. Visit Kathy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019