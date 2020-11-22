Katherine K. Kurtz, of Newington, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 104. She was born in Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sedlock) Kurtz. Katherine was a lifelong resident of Newington and a graduate of New Britain High School. She retired from Travelers' Insurance Company after many years of employment. She was a communicant of St. Mary Church, Annunciation Parish, and a member of the Ladies Guild. She was a member of the St. Francis Women's Auxiliary, the Newington Senior Center, and the Travelers' Retirees Club. Katherine lived the last four years of her life at Brookdale South Windsor. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the CNAs, the nurses, and staff at Brookdale for their devotion and care of Kay. Katherine was a lovely woman and will be missed. She is survived by a niece, Patricia Buckley and her husband Cornelius of Vernon, CT; a nephew, John O'Connell and his wife, Donna, of Pawcatuck, CT; a niece, Ellen Sturtevant and her husband, Paul of Palm Coast, FL; several cousins, eight grand nieces and nephews; and six great grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John W. Kurtz, his wife Julia Kurtz, and their son William Kurtz; five sisters, Mary E. Kurtz; Olga (Kurtz) Kelly and her husband, Jack Kelly; Julia B. Kurtz; Helen K. Kurtz; and Anne A. Kurtz. There will be a private graveside service. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
c/o Alissa Marsh, Brookdale South Windsor, 1715 Ellington Rd., South Windsor, CT 06074. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are serving the family. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net