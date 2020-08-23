Katherine Laura (Hill) Edmondson, 101, daughter of the late Newell Alonzo Hill and Maude Lillie (Lee) Hill peacefully passed away the morning of August 17, 2020, at home in Coventry, surrounded by family. Laura, as she was known, was by definition a true matriarch of her Edmondson family. She was born on the family farm, "Maple Castle", North River Road, Coventry on March 1, 1919 in the midst of the Spanish Flu pandemic. The seventh of eight children, she attended a one-room schoolhouse, Brick School in Coventry, located within walking distance of her family farm. Laura met her future husband, James Edmondson, when both were seventh grade students at "Red School" in Coventry. Their teacher, Catherine Shea, had such an influence on Laura that she decided then and there to pursue a career in education. Laura graduated from Manchester High School and Willimantic Normal School and went on to become a teacher. She spent time teaching in Noank, Coventry, Northfield and Haddam, CT. Laura and Jim were married in 1943 in Valdosta, GA where Jim was undergoing Army Air Corp pilot training for WWII. She quickly returned to her teaching position in Coventry at the Brick School. Many of her former students remember the day in April 1944, when Jim and his crew "buzzed" the Brick School house in his B-17, on their way to England. This event was later honored by Laura riding on a float created by the Coventry Historical Society, in the Memorial Day Parade. Laura loved to travel, starting in her 40's by hosteling and bicycling through Europe, and progressed to traversing the United States in an Airstream trailer with Jim during their retirement. Winters were spent in Florida at Travelers Rest, visited by their children and grandkids for games of golf, shuffleboard and cards, along with frequent trips to the Snack Shack for ice cream and french fries. The warmer months were spent in Connecticut, surrounded by her grandkids and later, great grandkids, soaking in the love showered on her by all. Laura's never-ending passion for crosswords, word searches, and nightly Jeopardy, as well as her love of reading and playing cards with friends and family will be remembered forever. The years of retirement within the Airstream family and Travelers Rest were cherished times for Laura and Jim, creating lifelong friendships and great memories. Laura always had a smile and kind word for those who visited, and she generously shared her "perfect pie crust" recipe with everyone. However, her apple pie will remain the best anyone ever tasted. Laura cherished her family and up to her final days, could bring you up to date on the comings and goings of her family members over a cup of tea and a cookie. For the past seven years, Laura has been able to stay in her home thanks to the great care given to her by her live-in companion, Mara Harutyunyan. Without Mara's care her final years would have been far different. Thanks to Hartford Health Services for their responsiveness and dedication. Laura is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Barbara Edmondson, of Haddam; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Wayne Rutty of Haddam and Kathy and Steve Sandberg of Coventry; grandchildren, David Rutty and his wife, Kimberly, of Wethersfield, Michael Rutty and his wife, Lianne, of Chester, Matthew Sandberg and his wife Jody, of Hebron, Brian Sandberg of Buenos Aires, Mark Sandberg and his wife, Laura, of New York City, Jeremy Edmondson and his wife, Jessica of Westminster, MA, Stacy Edmondson Barber and her husband Eric of Moodus, Richard Edmondson and his wife Ashley of Portland, ME; sixteen great-grandchildren, Justin, Katelyn, James, Samuel, Christina, Trevor, Amber, Caroline, Grady, Cooper, Laura, Miles, Nick, Alex, Josué, and Ava. Laura was predeceased by her husband Rev. James V. Edmondson, her four brothers and three sisters and grandson, Andrew James Edmondson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services at Center Cemetery in Coventry will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to First Congregational Church of Haddam; P.O. Box 215; Haddam, CT 06438.



