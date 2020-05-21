Katherine Scott Lewis, 72, of St. Michaels, MD and formerly of East Hartford, wife for 38 years of the late Oliver Winters Lewis, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in South Boston, VA on February 16, 1948, daughter of the late Oliva Scott, she moved to Hartford with her family as a young girl and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. Katherine started her career at The Travelers Insurance Company and later worked as a foster mother for the State of Connecticut for many years. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor for many years. She leaves three children, Wadell Muhammad and his wife Mihaela Mirzea of Easton, MD, Tracy M.L. Tinsley and her husband Bruce of Charlotte, NC, and Sebastian Lewis of Hartford; a brother, John Scott and his wife Faye of Windsor; two sisters, Portia Wyatt of St. Michaels, MD and LaDonna Wyatt of Virginia; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Tonyia Lewis; and a sister, Sarah Wyatt. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.