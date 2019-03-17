Katherine "Katie" (McLaughlin) Maio, 74, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 15 years of Marco Maio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born in Hartford on July 3, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Esther (Griffin) McLaughlin. Katie graduated from East Hartford High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Central Connecticut State University and a degree in library sciences from Manchester Community College. She was a systems analyst for Travelers Insurance, worked for many years as a kindergarten teacher in Hebron and was a librarian at Wethersfield and Vernon public schools and Trinity College, prior to her retirement. Katie and Marco enjoyed Jimmy Buffett music and were members of the Parrothead Club in both CT and SC. They also shared a love of the Christmas season and together, through their portrayal of Mr. and Mrs. Claus every year, they brought joy and hope to the hearts of countless children. She was a talented quilter and a founding member of the Quilting Club of Wethersfield, a member of the Irish American club of Glastonbury and the Sons & Daughters of Italy - Lodge 2662 in Surfside Beach, SC. More than anything, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be forever missed by her beloved husband Marco; her two daughters, Sharon Johnson of Exeter, NH and Pamela Jeroszko and husband Brian of Hebron; two sons, Christopher Maio and his wife Kelly of South Windsor and Brandon Maio and his wife Mimi of San Francisco, CA and her eight adored grandchildren who brought her so much joy, Aimee and Kylie Johnson, John and Katelyn Jeroszko, Christopher, Kaitryn, Sabine and Holden Maio. She is also survived by her three sisters, Virginia Milliard and husband Norman, Bonnie McMahon and husband Francis and Mary McLaughlin and a brother, Atty. John McLaughlin and his wife Julia, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hartford Hospital Healthcare at Home and everyone at Heaven's Hands Home Care Agency of Glastonbury for their compassionate care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (March 19th) at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Donations in Katie's memory may be made to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 20 Batterson Park Rd., Suite 302, Farmington, CT 06032 or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.To share a memory of Katie with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary