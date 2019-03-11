Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Katherine Ippi
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Killingworth, CT
Katherine Rose Ippi, of Killingworth, passed away on March 8, 2019, daughter of Joseph and Maria Steinmeier, predeceased by her sisters, Mary Kroupa, Elizabeth Dobbins, and Anna Sypher and brother Joseph Ippi, Jr. She attended local schools and was a lifelong Killingworth resident, except when she worked in Winchester's during World War II. Her employment included brass goods and she was a UARCO retiree. Kate was active in the Killingworth Seniors and St. Lawrence Church where she was a founding member. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: John Sypher, Ann Marie Smith, Joseph Ippi, III, Thomas Sypher, Elizabeth Dobbins, Marie Vassar, and Barbara Kroupa. Kate is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 12th at 11am in St. Lawrence Church, Killingworth. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chester. There are no calling hours. The family wishes to thank the Higganum Family Medical Group, Dr. Schroth, Aaron Manor, and Dr. Schaffner for there care. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to: St. Lawrence Church, 7 Hemlock Dr., Killingworth, CT 06419, Valley Shore Animal Welfare League, PO Box 1134, Westbrook, CT 06498, or to the Killingworth Volunteer Fire Co., 333 Route 81, Killingworth, CT 06419.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2019
